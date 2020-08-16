ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) announced its earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $87.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39. ContraFect has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CFRX shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ContraFect in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on ContraFect in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

