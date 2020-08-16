Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,370 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,930 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 68.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nomura lowered their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $43.77. The stock had a trading volume of 15,207,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,681,191. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $198.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

