Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,966 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 15,097 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $25,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 216.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $452,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.46.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 103,186 shares of company stock worth $31,849,251 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $323.70. 1,787,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,675,987. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $324.57. The company has a market cap of $307.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

