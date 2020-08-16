Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,786,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $12.02 on Friday, reaching $1,504.63. 1,095,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,973. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,587.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,023.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,490.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,378.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

