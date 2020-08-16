Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $2.69 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,342 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 967.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $162,723,000 after buying an additional 1,713,842 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,704,000 after buying an additional 1,647,977 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 57.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,092,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $352,169,000 after buying an additional 1,486,994 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,470,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $470,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,758 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Longbow Research increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Truist Securiti increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.38.

Shares of LOW traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.34. 3,401,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,409,655. The company has a market cap of $116.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

