Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $284.62 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,319,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,204 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 10.8% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.05% of Alibaba Group worth $284,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,243,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 17,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. 47.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.72.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $253.97. 7,864,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,755,359. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $161.68 and a one year high of $268.00. The company has a market capitalization of $646.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.29 and a 200 day moving average of $215.77.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.