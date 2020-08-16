Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,008 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,427 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $1,546,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,133.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,380 shares of company stock worth $10,885,129 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.88.

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $336.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,591. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $148.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $322.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $268.77 and a twelve month high of $345.12.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

