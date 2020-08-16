CUTcoin (CUT) Market Cap Tops $3.14 Million

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 19.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 18% against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $3.14 million and $9,934.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008469 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00159511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.11 or 0.01850522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00200300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000915 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000239 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00129724 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000165 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin’s total supply is 114,013,118 coins and its circulating supply is 110,013,118 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

CUTcoin Coin Trading

CUTcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

