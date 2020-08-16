DEAPcoin (DEP) Price Hits $0.0075 on Major Exchanges

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $6.64 million and $641,705.00 worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEAPcoin token can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008469 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00159511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.11 or 0.01850522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00200300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000915 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000239 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00129724 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000165 BTC.

DEAPcoin Token Profile

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

DEAPcoin Token Trading

DEAPcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.