Denarius (D) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Denarius has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $2,579.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Denarius coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001400 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Denarius has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 123.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Denarius Coin Profile

Denarius (D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,372,515 coins. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io . The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, CoinExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

