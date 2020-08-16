Dent (DENT) Reaches Market Cap of $27.42 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Dent token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, Kucoin and Liquid. During the last week, Dent has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a market cap of $27.42 million and $653,904.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008473 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00159962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $218.57 or 0.01845364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00199849 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00129516 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,803,941,183 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, BitForex, HitBTC, Liquid, Radar Relay, OKEx, FCoin, Coinrail, WazirX, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Allbit, Kucoin, CoinBene, Lykke Exchange, Fatbtc, Bitbns and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.