DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Stock Position Raised by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the quarter. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH makes up 1.2% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $13,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 8.2% in the second quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 67.9% in the first quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 28.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,364,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,003,000 after acquiring an additional 115,252 shares in the last quarter.

DLR traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,014. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.41.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.88.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $143,380.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,380.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $202,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,973 shares of company stock worth $17,895,567. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

