Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.33.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $92.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 335.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 28,706.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 91,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91,288 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $98.84. 1,863,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,843,917. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $119.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

