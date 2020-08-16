Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Receives $27.70 Average PT from Analysts

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UFS shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Domtar from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Domtar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. DA Davidson cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE:UFS traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,208,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,397. Domtar has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.25 and a beta of 1.69.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.84. Domtar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domtar will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Domtar by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Domtar by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Domtar by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 4th quarter valued at $33,375,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Domtar by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

