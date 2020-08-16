Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc (NYSE:DCF) Shares Bought by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc (NYSE:DCF) by 861.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,130 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30,563 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,126,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000.

NYSE DCF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.09. 35,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,236. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th.

Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc Company Profile

Acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust

