Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.93.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at $436,615.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,272 shares of company stock valued at $189,516 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 15.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 199,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,318,000 after purchasing an additional 26,952 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 23.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,555,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,290,000 after purchasing an additional 300,029 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $387,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 49.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $4,666,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.15. 2,014,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,961,386. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.70%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

