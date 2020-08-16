Enlightenment Research LLC Acquires New Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000. Paypal makes up about 1.5% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delaney Dennis R grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.7% in the second quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 10,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 4.5% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 7.1% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.7% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.46. 4,844,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,959,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $204.23.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $4,922,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,674,586.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,203 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,005 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Paypal from $190.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paypal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.36.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.