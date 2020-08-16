Enlightenment Research LLC Purchases New Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $160.28. 2,844,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,711,489. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.99. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HON shares. Langenberg & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

