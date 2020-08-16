Enlightenment Research LLC Takes $250,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 150,542 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 43.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in Starbucks by 9.3% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,295 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 41.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Starbucks by 10.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,765,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,357,943. The company has a market cap of $92.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.01 and its 200-day moving average is $76.20. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $98.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock worth $810,521 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

