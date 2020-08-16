Enlightenment Research LLC Takes $592,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.4% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $908,000. Hyman Charles D bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,693,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,319,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 273.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,122,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,061,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.69. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

