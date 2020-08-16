Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Acquired by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the quarter. Equinor ASA comprises approximately 1.5% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,478,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 52,559 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth approximately $10,751,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 21.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,253,000 after purchasing an additional 132,789 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 58.9% during the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 756,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 280,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 20,152 shares during the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of EQNR stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,585,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,814. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Redburn Partners upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Societe Generale upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.