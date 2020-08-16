Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Acquires 18,618 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542,403 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,618 shares during the period. Sandstorm Gold comprises approximately 1.5% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Sandstorm Gold worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 34,735 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,770 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,998 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 14,727 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James set a $9.50 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Sandstorm Gold stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.82. 1,139,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,588. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

