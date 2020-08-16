Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,251 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,895,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 652,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 57,915 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 99,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000.

NYSEARCA:PSLV traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.30. 4,448,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615,059. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $10.46.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

