Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Buys 45,857 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,109,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,857 shares during the period. Fortuna Silver Mines makes up 4.5% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $16,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 133.5% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,978,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,700 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,342,000. Global Strategic Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.0% during the first quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,029,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 110,400 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 163.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 780,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 484,055 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 768,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 124,335 shares during the period. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.80 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,678,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,283. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $7.35.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 2.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

