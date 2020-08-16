Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,905 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 7.2% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.0% during the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 9.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO stock traded down $3.18 on Friday, hitting $136.29. The company had a trading volume of 358,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,046. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $176.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.59. The stock has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.3623 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DEO. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

