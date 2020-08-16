Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Has $12.14 Million Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,432,331 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,346 shares during the period. Kinross Gold comprises about 3.4% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Kinross Gold worth $12,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,131,887 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after acquiring an additional 45,310 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at about $1,614,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,080 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KGC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.71. The stock had a trading volume of 13,636,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,638,398. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.12. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.36.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KGC. BofA Securities raised Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

