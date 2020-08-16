Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Has $8.38 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up approximately 2.3% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $8,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,176,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,017,000 after purchasing an additional 281,520 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,325,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,568,000 after purchasing an additional 236,863 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 824.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 250,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,080,000 after purchasing an additional 223,404 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,162,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,191,000 after purchasing an additional 146,914 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,543,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,937,000 after purchasing an additional 140,035 shares during the period. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.77. 499,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,906. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average is $62.94. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $48.60 and a 12 month high of $68.96. The company has a market cap of $154.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.7826 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. Bank of America downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BofA Securities downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

