Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Has $9.38 Million Stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 993,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Gold Fields makes up approximately 2.6% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $9,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 9.8% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 29.4% in the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Gold Fields by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GFI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.25. 6,167,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,536,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.55. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

GFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.30 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.