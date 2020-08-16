Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in SK Telecom by 5.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in SK Telecom by 37.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,583 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in SK Telecom by 7.5% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 14,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SK Telecom by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in SK Telecom by 4.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

SKM stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.14. 245,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,650. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.73.

SKM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

