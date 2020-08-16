Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,000,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 204.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,653,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,312 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $133,266,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,449,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,603 shares during the last quarter.

GDX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.35. 20,845,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,870,156. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.37. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

