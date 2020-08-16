Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Purchases 219,199 Shares of Emx Royalty Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in Emx Royalty Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,643,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,199 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emx Royalty were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Emx Royalty by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Emx Royalty stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.68. 209,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,167. Emx Royalty Corp has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $3.33.

Emx Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter.

Emx Royalty Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. Its principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also holds properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

