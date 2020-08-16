Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Purchases 221,320 Shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 899,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,320 shares during the period. Osisko gold royalties accounts for 2.5% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Osisko gold royalties worth $9,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OR. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 278,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Osisko gold royalties by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Osisko gold royalties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Osisko gold royalties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Osisko gold royalties by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 177,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the period. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OR. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

Osisko gold royalties stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.94. The stock had a trading volume of 716,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,957. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Osisko gold royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

