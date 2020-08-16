Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,421 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises 1.5% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.55. 1,548,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025,058. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.22, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.20. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WPM. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.45.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

