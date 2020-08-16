Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,003 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the quarter. GlaxoSmithKline accounts for approximately 2.2% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $7,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 361,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.55. 3,258,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,961,416. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $103.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.4914 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 58.99%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSK. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

