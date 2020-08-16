Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Sells 1,402,817 Shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,669,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,402,817 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned 3.13% of Almaden Minerals worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46,918 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 376,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,644. Almaden Minerals Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.84.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

