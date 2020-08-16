Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $174,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $2,321,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $1,011,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter.

OUNZ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.97. 486,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,958. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.70. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

