European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Stake Raised by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,847 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 2.08% of European Equity Fund worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of European Equity Fund by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of European Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of European Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of European Equity Fund by 43.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 55,265 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of European Equity Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 528,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 35,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

European Equity Fund stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,759. European Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

