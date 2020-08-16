Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Evolent Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $130,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Evolent Health by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Evolent Health by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 971,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 39,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,842,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Evolent Health by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 402,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Evolent Health stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $12.61. 3,378,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,619. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 53.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

