Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,655 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 112,921 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Facebook by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 7,181 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in Facebook by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 9,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 25,037 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 9.5% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 45,662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.24. The stock had a trading volume of 14,792,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,723,109. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $278.89. The company has a market cap of $744.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $55,202.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,814 shares of company stock valued at $8,350,446. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.21.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.