Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.44.

FATE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 1,412,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $39,999,991.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FATE traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.41. 275,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.92 and a quick ratio of 11.92. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $38.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.57.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.64% and a negative net margin of 881.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

