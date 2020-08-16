Fernwood Investment Management LLC Buys 20 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after acquiring an additional 295,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,617,000 after purchasing an additional 218,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,389,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,310,974,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $10.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,507.73. 1,354,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,689. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,489.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1,378.90. The firm has a market cap of $1,014.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,671.00.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

