Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $859,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the first quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.20. 13,535,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,723,422. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $190.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $75.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cfra cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

