First National Trust Co Acquires 11,856 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First National Trust Co grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,906,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,195,157,000 after buying an additional 729,531 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,979,000 after buying an additional 1,256,253 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 52.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,779,000 after buying an additional 3,412,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,486,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,515,000 after buying an additional 153,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,737,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $816,226,000 after buying an additional 907,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,865.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,422,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,944,181. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.77 and its 200 day moving average is $105.84. The company has a market cap of $138.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $162.70.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Standpoint Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

