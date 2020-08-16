First National Trust Co Acquires 1,563 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

First National Trust Co raised its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 70.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 11.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Chubb by 162.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 22,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CB. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

CB traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,069. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.46 and its 200-day moving average is $127.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

