First National Trust Co Acquires 22,257 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First National Trust Co lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,365 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,257 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.1% of First National Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 464,951 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,685,000 after purchasing an additional 22,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 43,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.39.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $42.50. 31,218,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,301,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

