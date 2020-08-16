First National Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First National Trust Co grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,142 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $986,207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,565,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,319 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 96.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $872,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,823 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,282,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $26,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total value of $868,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,513.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 9,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $1,820,092.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,002,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,914,308.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 720,907 shares of company stock worth $135,571,598 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

CRM stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,821,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,556,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $174.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,074.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.47. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $209.95.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

