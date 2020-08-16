First National Trust Co Buys 1,140 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $859,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 27,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.34. 684,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,370. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.09. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

