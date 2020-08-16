First National Trust Co Buys 4,494 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,516 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 24,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,504,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,992,871. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.53, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.04.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

