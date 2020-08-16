First National Trust Co Has $12.48 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

First National Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,251 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. First National Trust Co owned about 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $12,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 286.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.15. 1,154,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,316. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $35.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.69.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

