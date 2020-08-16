First National Trust Co Has $12.64 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.1% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.46.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $323.70. 1,787,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,675,987. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $324.57. The stock has a market cap of $307.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,186 shares of company stock valued at $31,849,251 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.